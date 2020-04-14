Razer Pokémon Pikachu Wireless Earbuds With Pokeball-Shaped Charging Goes Live News oi-Karan Sharma

Razer is known for its wide range of gaming accessories and now the company has unveiled its latest truly wireless audio product called - the Razer Pokémon true wireless earbuds. It comes with a Pokémon theme and the charging case is also designed as Pokeball. The company has joined hands with Poken for the launch of a range of gaming accessories which includes mousepad, keyboard, and more. The wireless gaming earbuds are launched in the Chinese market.

Razer Pokémon True Wireless Earbuds Specifications

The newly launched wireless earbuds come in yellow color option and look similar to the Apple AirPods. The company has also embedded the Pikachu logo on the touchpad of both the earbuds. Under the hood, it features a 13mm drivers on each earbud.

The company also claims that the Pokémon Pikachu earbuds sport IPX4 certification which makes it waterproof. On the connectivity part, it offers Bluetooth 5.0 and it's said to feature a low latency of 60ms. Meanwhile, do note that it doesn't feature any active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, but the silicone earbuds are said to deliver passive noise cancellation.

As mentioned above, the company has followed the Pokémon theme and designed the charging case of the device as Pokeball which is the USP of the device. The charging case sports a LED indicator which indicates the battery level. Razer claims that the newly launched earbuds are capable of delivering a battery life of 3 hours in a single charge and with the Pokeball charging case it lasts up to 15 hours of battery life.

Availability

The Razer Pokemon Pikachu true wireless earbuds are launched with a price tag of Yuan 899 ($120 or Rs. 9,714 approx). The earbuds will be available of the sale in China from April 16. The company announced the global availability of the product.

