Realme Announces Prices Of Blue Power Bank And Air Iconic Cover
After announcing its plans to launch a fitness band, Realme has finally announced the pricing and the availability of its Classic Blue color power bank and Buds Air Iconic cover. The newly launched 10,000 mAh power bank will be available at Rs. 1,299. Whereas, Realme Air Iconic cover is priced at Rs. 399. Both products will be available on its website and Flipkart from January 26, 2020.
The newly launched power bank comes to win Blue color with a yellow finish. This is the fourth power bank from the company. Earlier, the company is offering power banks in Red, Yellow, and Grey color variants. The power banks weigh 230 grams along with 12.5 mm thickness. Furthermore, it supports Type-C cable and 18W two -tray fast charging. Besides, you'll get 12 layers of protection and dual output.
The Realme Buds Air Iconic cover will be available in four colors i.e. Black, Yellow, Blue, and White. It comes with an R logo and a metal carabiner. In addition, Realme said that it very comfortable while holding.
Meanwhile, the company said it is planning to showcase its smartphone at the mobile world congress 2020. At present, there is no information about the upcoming device. But it is expected that it will be Realme X50 Pro. However, the company has not made any announcement and no one knows that when it is going to available in India.
Realme has also announced that its devices will be compatible with the VoWiFi feature soon. Initially, the company will provide this support to the Realme X2 Pro, and later on other smartphones will get this feature. In February the Realme X2, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and the Realme 5, 5i, 5s. In March, the company will provide the Realme 3/3i, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1, Realme 2/C, and the Realme C2.
