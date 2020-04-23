Realme Band Getting New Features With Latest Update News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Band has already been launched in India with a colored display and cricket mode. The Band comes with real-time heart rate monitoring which designed as a competitor to the Mi Band 4. The features include such as USB direct charge and smart notifications.

Now, the band is getting a new software update that brings Weather Data, My Phone Feature, and more. The replacement firmware comes with Model 6.

To receive the new update version, customers need to go to the Realme hyperlink app and adopt the most recent model. In addition to offering the new Find My Phone feature the update comes with firmware version 6.0 that improves the accuracy of the center's charge sensor and extended message show time.

As mentioned, the band-new model 6.0 update needs to be installed through the Realm hyperlink app. The corporate introduced the replacement via its boards. It says that the replacement goes through about three levels and it will take ten minutes to install.

The replacement brings an improved user interface (UI) for useful interfaces and brand new Find My Mobile feature. Users can download this feature through the Realme Hyperlink application, then the user needs to touch on the Find My Phone feature on the band for 3 seconds to activate it. The paired mobile will start ringing and again pressing it for 3 seconds it will stop ringing.

The update also includes climatic features and it must be enabled from the app settings. Mobile GPS should be turned on to allow the band to collect climate data and show it on display.

To access climate information in the health band, an individual will need to press the contact button several times. Excluding these, the replacement brings a new bracelet restart function i.e. to long-press the button for more than five seconds while charging. It optimizes the speed of data synchronization as well.

