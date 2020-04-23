ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Band Getting New Features With Latest Update

    By
    |

    Realme Band has already been launched in India with a colored display and cricket mode. The Band comes with real-time heart rate monitoring which designed as a competitor to the Mi Band 4. The features include such as USB direct charge and smart notifications.

    Realme Band Getting New Features With Latest Update

     

    Now, the band is getting a new software update that brings Weather Data, My Phone Feature, and more. The replacement firmware comes with Model 6.

    To receive the new update version, customers need to go to the Realme hyperlink app and adopt the most recent model. In addition to offering the new Find My Phone feature the update comes with firmware version 6.0 that improves the accuracy of the center's charge sensor and extended message show time.

    As mentioned, the band-new model 6.0 update needs to be installed through the Realm hyperlink app. The corporate introduced the replacement via its boards. It says that the replacement goes through about three levels and it will take ten minutes to install.

    The replacement brings an improved user interface (UI) for useful interfaces and brand new Find My Mobile feature. Users can download this feature through the Realme Hyperlink application, then the user needs to touch on the Find My Phone feature on the band for 3 seconds to activate it. The paired mobile will start ringing and again pressing it for 3 seconds it will stop ringing.

    The update also includes climatic features and it must be enabled from the app settings. Mobile GPS should be turned on to allow the band to collect climate data and show it on display.

    To access climate information in the health band, an individual will need to press the contact button several times. Excluding these, the replacement brings a new bracelet restart function i.e. to long-press the button for more than five seconds while charging. It optimizes the speed of data synchronization as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme wearables news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X