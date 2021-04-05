Realme Buds Air 2 Neo Earbuds With ANC Launching On April 7 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to launch a new pair of earbuds named the Buds Air 2 Neo. The upcoming earbuds will be a watered-down variant of the Realme Buds Air 2 which was launched in February, 2021 in India. The launch of the Buds Air 2 Neo has been set for April 7. The new development came via Realme Pakistan Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether the company will launch the earbuds out of Pakistan. The shared image by the company reveals the design of the upcoming earbuds which is similar to the Realme Buds Q. Besides, the company claims to offer flagship-grade features at an accessible price.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo: What We Know So Far

In terms of features, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo confirmed to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and a 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. Further, it is said to offer 28 hours of total playback time and it will come in white color option. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the earbuds.

To recall, the Realme Buds Air 2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,299. Considering this, the price of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo is expected to be similar or less than it. Moreover, the Realme Buds Air 2 features a 10mm dynamic drivers, and ANC technology. It claims to offer a total of 25 hours of battery life and up to 120 minutes of playback on 10 minutes charge. Other aspects of the Realme Buds Air 2 include the Realme R2 chip, a USB Type-C port for charging.

On the other hand, the company is prepping up to launch of the Realme Narzo 30 smartphone in India soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The handset with model number RMX2156 was recently spotted on the Geekbench database. As far as features are concerned, it is expected to come with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and will run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone will sit with the Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A which were launched in the country in February.

