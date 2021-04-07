Realme Buds Air 2 Neo With ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched: Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo has been launched as the lite version of the Buds Air 2 which made its debut in the country alongside the Realme Narzo 30 series. The new pair of earbuds flaunt a similar design to Realme Buds Q and features include the ANC technology, IPX5 rating, and much more.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo Price And Availability

The price of the Buds Air 2 Neo has been set at PKR 7,999 which roughly translates to Rs. 3,800 in Indian currency. However, it can be purchased for only PKR 5,999 (roughly Rs. 2,800) during the flash sale on Saamaan. At this moment there is no info regarding the India launch; however, we can expect to get the earbuds in the future. It comes in Active Black and Calm Grey color variants.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo Features

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo features the same in-ear design and the pebble-like charging case as the Buds Q. It comes with a 10mm LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) Bass Boost driver with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds have the R2 Noise Cancellation chip which helps to reduce background noise by up to 25dB. It also supports touch control to play or pause music, receive calls, and access ANC features.

In terms of battery, the charging case of the Buds Air Neo 2 packs a 400 mAh battery, while each earbud has a 40 mAh battery. The charging case can be charged via a USB Type-C port and the earbuds claim to offer a total battery life of 28 hours with ANC off and 20-hour battery backup with ANC turned on. Further, it claims to deliver up to seven hours of music playback with ANC off and up to five hours of playback when ANC turned on. You can get three hours of playback on a 10-minute charge.

The earbuds are also IPX5 certified for dust and water resistance. For connectivity, the Buds Air 2 Neo supports Bluetooth 5.2 and other features include Transparency Mode, low latency up to 88ms, two microphones, Google Fast Pair for instant connection, dual-channel transmission, and more.

