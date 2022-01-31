Realme Buds Air 3 Internal Testing Begins; Launch Timeline Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is expected to bring the Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds soon. The upcoming TWS will be the successor of the Buds Air 2 which was launched back in February last year in India. The design and key specs of the Realme Buds Air 3 have already been revealed online.

Now, the latest development has confirmed the internal testing for the Realme Buds Air 3 has been started. As of now, Realme has not shared anything regarding the upcoming TWS.

Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Internal Testing Begins

The latest development by tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the internal testing for the upcoming Realme Buds Air 3 has been started. He also claimed that the global launch of the earbuds will take place in the next couple of months. The India launch timeline is still unknown.

[Exclusive] Internal testing for the Realme Buds Air 3 has begun. We can expect the TWS to launch globally in the next couple of months.#Realme #RealmeBudsAir3 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 31, 2022

We expect the India launch of the earbuds might happen at a similar time to its global debut or before that. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Key Specs & Design We Know So Far

The Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds were previously said to have a similar in-ear design as the predecessor Buds Air 2. However, the live images recently confirmed that the charging case of the upcoming earbuds will come with a different design, featuring a glossy finish at top of the lid and Realme branding on it.

The right side of the charging case will have a button and the Type-C charging port will be placed on the bottom edge. In terms of features, the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS 3 will support low latency game mode and Bass Boost+ mode. For battery, you'll get around 30 hours of battery life (including the case) without ANC. Besides, the earbuds are said to offer a triple-microphone setup for active noise cancellation.

The presence of the Dual Device Connection feature will let users connect the earbuds with two devices simultaneously and switch between them with one tap. Moreover, the upcoming Realme Buds Air 3 TWS will also include an in-ear detection feature to pause music automatically as soon as you'll take out the earbuds from your ear.

The Buds Air 3 will get an option to customize the audio experience as per user preference. Other features will include transparency mode, an official IP rating, and a large driver. To recall, the Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds were announced with 10mm dynamic drivers. Additionally, we expect the next-gen TWS can also be used via the Realme Link app like other Realme earbuds.

Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Expected Price

Rumors suggested the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds will come under Rs. 4,000 segment. This means the earbuds could cost similar or slightly higher than the Realme Buds Air 2 which is now selling for Rs. 3,299 in India. Since Realme has not shared any word, we request our readers to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt.

