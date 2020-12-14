Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Did Sidharth Shukla Get Drunk & Hit A Person On His Birthday? Here's The TRUTH!
- News PM Modi in Kutch on Tuesday to lay foundation stones for several projects
- Sports India vs Australia | Nathan Lyon ready for world's best batsmen against spinners
- Finance Foreign Investors Poured Over Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore On Indian Equities In 2020
- Lifestyle 8 Reasons Why Guys Need To Have A Female Best Friend
- Automobiles Top Bike News Of The Week: Important Highlights From The Previous Week
- Education Assam Police SI Result 2020 Declared, Check SLPRB Sub Inspector UB Score Card Link
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Meghalaya In December
Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Tipped To Launch On December 23, Along With Realme Watch S Pro
Realme is gearing up for a launch event scheduled on December 23 for its Indian user base. The Realme event will see the launch of the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition earbuds and also the Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch. The event has been confirmed via a tweet by Realme India head, Madhav Sheth.
Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition: What To Expect
Starting with the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, the brand has brought in a unique design and color option, which differentiates it from the standard Buds Air Pro. The teaser video showcases a silver color TWS earbuds with a glassy texture. The standard model of the Realme Buds Air Pro shipped in Rock Black and Soul White.
|
Apart from the design and the color, the Master Edition might have more to offer. Realme has launched several Master Edition for its smartphones like the Realme X50 5G Master Edition. While the exact specifications are under wraps, we expect to know more in the coming days.
Realme Watch S Pro: What To Expect
The new Realme Watch S Pro launch has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now, indicating an imminent launch in India. While the Realme Watch S model is already available in the European market, the Pro version is expected to hit the Indian market on December 23. The teaser video showcases a larger display on the Watch S Pro, which is reportedly a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 454 x 454 resolution.
|
One can also spot the stainless steel case, two physical buttons on the right side, encased in a brown leather strap, and more. From the looks of it, the upcoming Realme smartwatch will be available in black, orange, and blue silicone straps.
The teaser also highlights the GPS feature, which wasn't available on the Realme Watch S. Apart from this, the Realme Watch S Pro is said to include a 14-day battery, heart rate sensors, blood oxygen calculator, and more.
Realme Event On December 23
The Realme event on December 23 will likely bring in a couple more surprises. The Realme Watch S standard model is also likely to debut here. We'll know more in the coming days as the company will likely tease the new tech-lifestyle gadgets.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
17,999
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470