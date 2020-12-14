Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Tipped To Launch On December 23, Along With Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition: What To Expect

Starting with the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, the brand has brought in a unique design and color option, which differentiates it from the standard Buds Air Pro. The teaser video showcases a silver color TWS earbuds with a glassy texture. The standard model of the Realme Buds Air Pro shipped in Rock Black and Soul White.

I had promised you guys that #realme will be much more than a smartphone brand for you. It will be an integral part of your Tech-Lifestyle & here I am presenting to you our latest offerings - #MeetTheProTrendsetters #realmeWatchSseries.



Launching on 23rd Dec, 12:30PM IST. pic.twitter.com/gpgojnPjjm — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 13, 2020

Apart from the design and the color, the Master Edition might have more to offer. Realme has launched several Master Edition for its smartphones like the Realme X50 5G Master Edition. While the exact specifications are under wraps, we expect to know more in the coming days.

Realme Watch S Pro: What To Expect

The new Realme Watch S Pro launch has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now, indicating an imminent launch in India. While the Realme Watch S model is already available in the European market, the Pro version is expected to hit the Indian market on December 23. The teaser video showcases a larger display on the Watch S Pro, which is reportedly a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 454 x 454 resolution.

Leap to a trendsetting & premium design with the upcoming #realmeWatchSPro.



Follow @realmeLink to know more. https://t.co/zYPrcH4RW5 — realme (@realmemobiles) December 13, 2020

One can also spot the stainless steel case, two physical buttons on the right side, encased in a brown leather strap, and more. From the looks of it, the upcoming Realme smartwatch will be available in black, orange, and blue silicone straps.

The teaser also highlights the GPS feature, which wasn't available on the Realme Watch S. Apart from this, the Realme Watch S Pro is said to include a 14-day battery, heart rate sensors, blood oxygen calculator, and more.

Realme Event On December 23

The Realme event on December 23 will likely bring in a couple more surprises. The Realme Watch S standard model is also likely to debut here. We'll know more in the coming days as the company will likely tease the new tech-lifestyle gadgets.