ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Buds Q With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched In India: Better Than Competition?

    By
    |

    Realme has launched the Buds Q wireless earphones in India alongside the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 Superzoom smartphones. The earphones were launched in China last month and are designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy.

    Buds Q
     

    The Buds Q are Realme's third true wireless earphones in the country which come with a 10mm driver under the hood. The ear tips are made of silicone and have Realme's signature. They are also IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. The Buds Q also features the R1 chip for the better gaming experience.

    Price Offers & Availability

    Price Offers & Availability

    The Realme Buds Q price in India is set at Rs. 1,999. It will go for first sale on July 1 (12pm) via Amazon India, Realme.com. The earbuds are offered in Quite Black, Quite White, Quite Yellow color options.

    Realme Buds Q Features
     

    Realme Buds Q Features

    The earbuds are housed inside a pill-sized charging case. According to the company, the Realme Buds Q offers 66 percent longer battery life than other top models in the same segment. The earbuds feature with a 31.7g charging case and earbuds weigh about 3.6 grams. The Buds Q features a new gaming mode that provides 119 milliseconds of super-low latency for much better audio and video sync.

    It also includes a 'quick control' feature which helps in touch inputs and allows users to answer calls and play music or pause. As it supports touch controls, users can play the next song just by touching it three times and pressing one side helps to end the call. Also, pressing both sides allows the user to trigger the gaming mode.

    The earbuds and case packs a 40 mAh and a 400 mAh battery, respectively. The earphones last up to 20 hours of battery life and 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth v5. to connect Android and iOS devices. However, it does not support wireless charging.

    Should You Buy Realme Buds Q?

    Should You Buy Realme Buds Q?

    From the aforementioned features, we can say that it offers good performance as an entry-level earphone. Aesthetically, the Realme Buds Q comes with an oval-shaped design that looks like a small pebble. It is also very light weight that makes it easy to slip into pockets. The company has incorporated the R1 chip in the Buds Q for an enhanced gaming experience.

    earbuds

    Considering its price, it also offers a much better battery life than other top earphones in the same segment. You can enjoy 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds also feature an infrared sensor which helps stop the song automatically after opening the earbuds without turn off the song.

    The earbuds will compete with the Redmi Earbuds S which were unveiled last month. Both earphones are almost the same price but in terms of on paper features, we can expect better quality from the Realme Buds Q.

    Realme Buds Q

    The Realme Buds Q has touch controls while the Redmi Earbuds S has a push button. In terms of color, we also get three colors in Buds Q whereas the Redmi Earbuds S only comes in black color. We also get much better sound quality in the Realme Buds Q than the Redmi Earbuds S. Also, the Buds Q claims to offer more battery life, fast charging system than the Redmi Earbuds S.

    All in all, the Buds Q comes with a lot of good features for its price. If you are looking for low priced earbuds, you can definitely buy the new Realme Buds Q.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme wearables news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X