    Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds With 20 hours Playback Launched: Price, Features

    Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds, the successor of the Buds Q has gone official. The earbuds are also housed inside a pill-sized charging case like its predecessor. The Realme Buds Q2 comes with a price tag of PKR 5999 which roughly translates to Rs. 2,894. However, it is now up for grabs on Realme Pakistan's website at an introductory price of PKR Rs. 3,999 (around Rs. 1,929). Further, the earbuds come in two color options - Black and Blue.

    Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds With 20 hours Playback Launched

     

    Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds Features

    Like its predecessor, the Realme Buds Q2 is also equipped with a 10mm bass boost driver. It weighs around 4.1g; however, its precursor weighs just 3.6 grams. They are also IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. It also features Environmental Noise Cancellation and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support that works with a range of up to 10 meters.

    In terms of battery, the Buds Q2 delivers a battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case and you can enjoy 5 hours of playback on a single charge. Further, the fast charging of the Realme Buds Q2 offers up to 120 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes charge. It has also a gaming mode that provides 88 milliseconds of super-low latency for much better audio and video sync.

    To recall, the Realme Buds Q was launched in the country at Rs. 1,999 and is available in Quite Black, Quite White, and Quite Yellow color options. The Realme Buds Q packs the R1 chip, 'quick control' feature to answer calls, and play/pause button. Further, the Realme Buds Q offers a total battery life of up to 20 hours and 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge.

    Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds In India

    There is no news regarding the launch of the Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds in the country. However, the brand is hosting an event on May 30 in Malaysia where it is going to launch the two smartwatches, Realme Buds Q2, and more. Besides, the company was planning to launch the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone on May 4 in the country. However, due to this ongoing situation, the launch event has been postponed.

    Read More About: realme accessories news
    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 10:11 [IST]
