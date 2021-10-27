Realme Buds Wireless 2 Classic Bluetooth Headset Launching Soon In India; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is prepping up to launch a new wireless Bluetooth neckband dubbed the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Classic. The brand is currently selling a total of three wireless Bluetooth neckband-style earphones - the Realme Buds Wireless Pro, 2 Buds Wireless 2, and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. As of now, Realme is yet to confirm the launch of the upcoming audio product.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Classic Earphones Launch Tipped

MySmartPrice comes to know from a source that Realme will launch the Buds Wireless 2 Classic headphones soon in India. However, the report did not divulge the exact launch date or any timeline except for the moniker.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Classic Earphones: What To Expect?

The features of the upcoming headphones are still unknown. As the name suggests, the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 2 Classic might offer some similar features as the Realme Buds Wireless 2. However, there is no confirmation on this yet. So, we will suggest readers take this as speculations.

To recall, the Buds Wireless 2 earphones feature a 13.6mm bass boost driver with an active noise cancellation feature that can block the noise by up to 25dB. It also comes with Sony LDAC Hi-Res audio support. For battery, the wireless Bluetooth earphones are claimed to last up to 22 hours, while a 10 minutes charge offers 12 hours of playback.

Other aspects include Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, IPX5 rating water-resistant, Dart charging, and so on. The earphones are available in two color options - grey and yellow and are now selling at Rs. 1,899 in India.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Classic Earphones Expected Launch

The launch date or timeline is yet to be revealed. However, we expect the brand will soon share a teaser if the headphones will truly come. Recently, the brand teased the launch of a new green color for the Realme Pad and the Realme Book Slim laptop. Since we are just around the corner of the Diwali festival, there is a chance the brand might launch the all products together before Diwali. We will have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

Best Mobiles in India