Realme TechLife Buds T100 Launched With 28 Hours Battery Life News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Alongside the Realme 9i, the company has also launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in the Indian market today. The talk is about the Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds. It is priced at Rs. 1,499 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme.com from August 24. As a limited-period offer, you can get it for Rs. 1,299.

Realme TechLife Buds T100 Specifications

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 is fitted with a 10mm advanced composite diaphragm made using PEEK+TPU for a clear bass. The hearables also come with AI ENC to improve the overall calling experience by reducing ambient noise while you are using it for calls. Furthermore, this pair of truly wireless earbuds will feature a dedicated 88ms low latency mode, which makes it highly suitable for gaming. It also comes with 10mm dynamic drivers.

With the support for Google Fast Pair, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 truly wireless earbuds can be paired instantly with the already paired device. In terms of design, the accessory features an in-ear design and has exchangeable silicone tips. The charging case that docks the earbuds features a pebble-like shape.

In terms of battery life, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 features six hours of battery life. The charging case delivers a battery life of 28 hours. What makes it more interesting is that this pair of TWS earbuds comes with fast charging support as well, which lets users get 120 minutes of playback on plugging in for just 10 minutes.

There is IPX5 water resistance as well on the Realme TechLife Buds T100 to use it when you are at the gym and outdoors. The company has launched this pair of earbuds in white anb and black color options.

Prior to the Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds, the company took the wraps off the Realme Watch 3, Realme Buds Wireless 2S and Realme Pad X. It comes as the successor to the Realme Buds Air 3 Neol launched in the country.

