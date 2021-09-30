Realme TechLife Washing Machine Range Launched Ahead Of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale News oi-Vivek

Realme, the brand that started its journey with a mid-range smartphone, has been expanding its horizon since then. From Smart TV to beard trimmer to vacuum cleaner, the brand has launched a lot of new products over the last few months.

The company has now announced its first set of smart washing machines named Realme TechLife Washing Machines. With a starting price of Rs. 12,990, these devices are expected to take on the budget washing top-loading machines from top-tier brands.

Realme TechLife Washing Machine Features

The Realme TechLife Washing Machine comes with IPX4 certification for water resistance. Powered by a 150W motor, the washing machine can handle up to 7.5KGs of laundry at once. It uses a Tidal Wave Drum that offers a better cloth washing experience.

Additionally, the washing machine is equipped with an array of smart sensors, which are said to offer power foam wash and fabric-safe wash. On top of that, it also has a compact design and offers a completely automated cloth washing experience.

There Is Also A High-End Model

If you are looking for a slightly modern and smart washing machine, Realme has got you covered. There is also an 8-liter capacity model of the RealmeTechLife Washing Machine, which additional features like an in-built water heater and garment stabilization.

Both models offer additional features like up to 10 modes with 700rpm of spin speed along with a 5-star power rating. Additionally, these washing machines will come with two years comprehensive warranty along with five years warranty on the motor.

Pricing And Availability

Both variants of the Realme TechLife Washing Machine will be available exclusively on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs. 12,990 for the base model. The listing also confirms that both models are manufactured in India and offer safety features like child lock technology.

If you have been looking for a new washing machine that does not cost much with plenty of modern features, then the Realme TechLife Washing Machine does look like a great product. Given that Flipkart Big Billion Days are just around the corner, you will be able to get these products with additional discounts when you make a payment from select credit or debit card.

