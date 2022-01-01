Realme Watch 2 Pro New Color Option Launching This Month In India; Realme Pad Also Getting New Cover News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is gearing up to bring new color options for its existing products - the Realme Watch 2 Pro and the Realme Pad. The tablet is said to get a new cover, on the other hand, the Watch 2 Pro will also be available in a new color option. The watch was announced back in July last year which is selling in Metallic Silver and Space Grey color options in India.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Pad To Get New Color Option

MySmartPrice reports (via tipster Mukul Sharma) that Realme will be launching Neo Grey color variant for the Realme Watch 2 Pro, while the Realme Pad will get a cover in Grey color and Realmeow White t-shirt. Both new variants will be available this month in India. Although the publication did not mention the exact launch date.

It is also important to note that, the brand officially teased a new green color for Realme Book Slim and the Realme Pad back in October. As of now, the brand is selling a green color variant for the Realme GT Neo smartphone and the Buds Air 2. There is a chance Realme will launch all-new color options together this month. However, we'll have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Features

In terms of features, the Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch rectangular touch color display and comes with 100+ stylish watch faces and 90 sports modes including running, strength training, football, basketball, and many more. It also supports a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and a heart rate sensor.

For battery, the Watch 2 Pro packs a 390 mAh battery unit that claims to offer up to 14-days battery life on a single charge. Other aspects of the watch include GPS support, smart notifications, alarms, breath control, set reminders, and so on.

Further, all data is accessed via the Realme Link app by Bluetooth v5 connectivity. In terms of pricing, the Realme Watch 2 Pro was announced at Rs. 4,999 in the country. This means the upcoming new color option of the Realme Watch 2 Pro will also be available at the same price range.

Realme Pad Features

Realme announced its first-ever tablet the Realme Pad back in September in India. It is an affordable tablet, selling at Rs. 13,999. In terms of features, the Realme Pad has a large 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display with an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also supports Night Mode, Dark Mode, Reading Mode, and Sunlight Mode.

It comes with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which is paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage which also supports storage expansion of up to 1TB. For imaging, there is a single 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera sensor with a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees.

Other features include a 7,100 mAh battery with 18W quick charging, Android 11 with Realme UI for Pad skin on top, dual microphones for noise cancellation, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India