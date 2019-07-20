Redmi 10000 mAh, 20000 mAh Power Banks Announced: Price Starts At Rs. 590 News oi-Vivek

Redmi, Xiaomi's subsidiary has launched two new power banks. Unlike most of the power banks, the newly launched devices come with a micro USB port and a USB Type-C port. Here is everything you need to know about the latest power banks in the market.

Redmi 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank Features

As the name suggests, the Redmi 10000 mAh comes with a 10000 mAh battery capacity with dual input and dual USB-A output ports.

Both USB-A ports on the power bank are capable of fast charging with a power output of 12.24W ( 5.1V-2.4A) or 11.76W (5.1V-2.6A). The power bank takes 10.5W (5V-2.1A) input. According to the company, the power bank is protected from over-current, over-power, and short circuit.

Redmi 20000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank Features

This model, similar to its sibling, offers dual USB-A output and dual input ports. Unlike the base variant, the 20000 mAh power bank supports multiple power output, depending on the requirement of the device that is being charged.

According to the company, the Redmi 20000 mAh power bank can offer an output power of 12.24W (5.1V-2.4A) / 18.36 (5.1V-3.6A) /18W (9V-2A) and 18W (12V-1.5A). In a nutshell, this specific model can support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Price And Availability

The Redmi 10000 mAh power bank retails for (approx Rs. 5,900) 59 Yuan, while the Redmi 20000 mAh power bank will cost you (approx Rs. 1,000) 99 Yuan. Both models will be available from July 23, in China. As of now, these power banks are only available in China, and the company might launch these power banks in the coming days in India.

Our Opinion On The Redmi Power Banks

With the launch of the first Redmi branded power bank, the company is operating as a separate entity and is most likely to launch more accessories in the future. For the asking price, the Redmi power banks look like a great value for money products.

