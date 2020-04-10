ENGLISH

    Redmi AirDots 2 Gets Bluetooth Certification, Could Be Launched Soon

    Redmi AirDots, a pair of truly wireless earbuds went official in the company's home market China back in March 2019. However, this device has not been launched in India till date, Now, it looks like Xiaomi's sub-brand is all set to take the wraps off the AirDots 2, which is the next-generation truly wireless earbuds.

    As per a report by 91mobiles, the Redmi AirDots 2 has received the Bluetooth SIG certification. This certification listing shows that the launch of this wireless earbuds could not be far away. And, it reveals only the model number of the accessory, TWSEJ061LS and the support for Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. The other details regarding the pair of truly wireless earbuds from Redmi remain unknown as yet.

    Redmi AirDots 2 Details

    Going by the previous reports, the Redmi AirDots 2 truly wireless earbuds is believed to arrive with features such as low-latency, quick connect, a touch sensor to control music playback including skip track and volume controls. The Redmi AirDots 2 is believed to be launched sometime this year and could be priced aggressively similar to the first-generation model. It remains to be seen if this new pair of earbuds will arrive in India.

    Redmi AirDots Specifications

    To recap, the Redmi AirDots that went official last year has a button to control the playback such as play or pause on a single tap. A double-tap on the button will trigger the Voice Assistant. Also, when paired with a smartphone, this button helps in capturing a photo as well.

    The Realme AirDots is powered by a Realtek 8763 chipset, a 7.2mm dynamic driver, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices and other devices that support Bluetooth for connectivity. Notably, there is an instant connect feature that will work once the earbuds are unplugged from the charging case.

     

    Other notable aspects of the Redmi AirDots include a 40mAh battery on each earbud touted to deliver four hours of continuous music playback. On the other hand, the charging case is fueled by a 300mAh battery touted to provide up to 12 hours of additional backup. And, it is priced at RMB 99.99 (approx. Rs. 1,020).

    Read More About: redmi news accessories
    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
