Redmi Buds 3 Lite India Launch Set For July 20: Expected Specs, Price News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi India officially confirmed that the upcoming smartphone, Redmi K50i will be launched in India on July 20. Now, there is an official confirmation that this smartphone will be accompanied by the Redmi Buds 3 Lite. The arrival of the wireless earbuds has been confirmed by an official teaser.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite India Launch

For the uninitiated, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite is the rebranded Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition, which was launched officially in China last year. As per the official teaser, the earbuds will be bundled with all the features offered by its Chinese counterpart.

Going by the teaser, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite is all set to feature an in-ear design that is similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. It looks like the charging case will mimic that of the AirPods Pro in terms of design.

As per reports, it is likely that the Redmi Buds 3 Lite could feature 6mm drivers for a balanced and clear audio output. Also, it will pack a punch in the bass, claim reports. There will be Bluetooth 5.2 in the Redmi Buds Lite 3 and it will have a range of up to 10 meters.

Besides this, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite, the upcoming pair of earbuds, is tipped to have features such as IP54 dust and splash resistance, snappy touch controls, and environmental noise cancellation. The earbuds likely on cards is said to feature 5 hours on a single charge and deliver nearly 18 hours of usage with the charging dock.

What's more, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite is tipped to feature a USB Type-C along with support for fast charging. As per reports, the earbuds could offer fast charging support that could offer 100 minutes of playback with a meager 10 minutes of charging.

Redmi Note 3 Lite Price In India

Given that the Redmi brand is known for its affordable products, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite is also expected to be priced reasonably. For the uninitiated, the Redmi Buds Youth Edition was launched at 99 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,200) in China. Having said that, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite is also expected to arrive with an affordable price tag in India.

