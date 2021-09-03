Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With 30 Hours Battery Announced At Rs. 2,999; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has brought a pair of TWS earbuds named the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in the country alongside the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone. The earbuds are rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 that was originally launched earlier this year in China. The Redmi Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is based on the Qualcomm chip and comes with an in-ear design, while the charging case has an oval-shaped design.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Features To Check Out

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro features dual dynamic drivers and the Qualcomm QCC3040 SoC. The earbuds also support Bluetooth v5.2 along with aptX Adaptive codec. One can get a seamless gaming experience with Super Low Latency mode and multi-functional touch controls for calls, changing or pausing music, and enabling voice assistant.

For battery, each earbud comes with a 43 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to seven hours of playback with a single charge, while the charging case packs a 600 mAh battery that offers a total playback of up to 30 hours. Further, the charging case supports a USB Type-C port for charging, and the earbuds are also compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Additionally, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro has also included infrared (IR) sensors that monitor the wearing status in real-time and automatically pause music when the earbuds are removed. Lastly, they are also IPX4 certified for sweat resistance.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Price And Sale In India

The price of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro has been set in India at Rs. 2,999. The earbuds can be purchased in blue, pink, and white color options via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other offline stores starting September 9 at 12 PM (noon).

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: Worth Your Money?

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro has a great battery life, Qualcomm QCC3040 SoC, and in-wear detection features that are going to help the earbuds to compete with other TWS earbuds in the market. But the Redmi earbuds skips the ANC feature which is one of the common features in this segment. Even, you can get the feature in the DIZO GoPods and Boat Airdopes 501 ANC which are selling at the same price range.

