Redmi Launches Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43 In India; Where To Buy?

Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Smart TV X43 have been announced along with the Note 11 and the Note 11S handsets in India. The Smart Band Pro was originally launched back in October last year and includes an AMOLED panel, up to 20 days of battery life, and a bunch of health-related features. On the other hand, the Redmi Smart TV X43 offers a 4K display, 30W speaker with Dolby Audio support, and many more.

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43 Price & Availability Details

The fitness tracker has been launched at Rs. 3,999 in the country; however, it will be available with a special launch price of Rs. 3,499 for a limited period. The first sale of the Redmi Smart Band Pro will take place on February 14.

On the other hand, the Redmi Smart TV X43 comes with a price tag of Rs. 28,999. The Redmi Smart TV X43 will go on sale starting February 16. Both the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the smart TV will be available for purchase from the company's website, Mi.com, Amazon, and other retail websites across the country.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Features

The Redmi Smart Band Pro has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution and 282 PPI. pixel density. The display also comes with support for 8-bit color depth and up to 450 nits peak brightness. Besides, it includes a blood-oxygen sensor, stress, heart rate, female menstrual, and sleep monitoring. There are 110+ workout modes and can detect three workouts automatically.

The band features the Apollo 3.5 processor under the hood and packs a 200 mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life under normal usage and up to 20 days of battery life in power-saving mode.

Other aspects include several watch faces, 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, music control, weather forecast, call alerts, alarm, and many more. Lastly, it is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 and iOS 10.0 or later.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Features

In terms of design, the Smart TV X43 has slim bezels around and it sits with the existing models of the Smart TV X series. The smart TV has a 43-inch display which offers a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR, and Dolby Vision support.

The TV also supports HDR10+, HDR 10, and HLG content. It runs Android TV 10 with the company's PatchWall UI. The Redmi Smart TV X43 has 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support and DTS Virtual:X technology.

The TV comes with three HDMI 2.1 slots (eARC), two USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a quad-core CPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. You'll get a built-in Chromecast, Google Play Store, and a single black color option for the Redmi Smart TV X43 in the country. Lastly, the smart TV supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a premium smart band and don't want to spend a huge amount, the Redmi Smart Band Pro will be a good choice with features like an AMOLED display and long-lasting battery life. On the other hand, the Redmi smart TV will be good to consider if you want to purchase a smaller display with decent features.

