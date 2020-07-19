RHA TrueConnect 2 True Wireless Earbuds Announced: What Makes It Unique? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Audio products manufacturers are now majorly focusing on products enabled with wireless technology. We have seen several companies including some popular smartphone brands launch true wireless earbuds in India. RHA, the British audio company known for its TrueConnect wireless earbuds has added another product to its portfolio. The company has now announced the TrueConnect 2 which has some unique features to offers. Here are the details:

RHA TrueConnect 2: What Does It Offer?

The RHA TrueConnect 2 comes with some modern set of features. For instance, it features capacitive touch controls using which you will be able to control media and also answer calls. The earbuds pack 6mm dynamic drivers and offer a frequency range of 20Hz- 20,000Hz which is standard for the majority.

The TrueConnect 2 true wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 technology for wireless connectivity. It will be compatible with devices such as laptops, tablets, and PCs. It comes with a 15m connectivity range. Additionally, the pair features dual microphones (one mic in each earbud) with noise reduction technology. As per the company, this will allow the pair to minimize background noises during a call.

The pair comes with the snug-fit design making it suitable for commute and outdoor activities. It will come with 7 pairs of silicone tips for a suitable fit. It has an IP55 certification which makes it sweat, dust, and water resistance. What makes this true wireless unique is 44-hours of battery backup. The earbuds deliver up to 9 hours of backup, while the charging case can refuel the earbuds up to four times.

RHA TueConnect 2 Price

The RHA TrueConnect 2.0 is launched at Rs. 12,999 in India. It is available for sale via e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and headphonezone.in. It is also available for purchase at offline stores such as Croma and Apple Premium Resellers in Carbon Black and Navy Blue colours.

