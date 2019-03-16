Riversong Horizon 10 and Horizon 20 power banks launched in India starting at Rs 2,199

ENGLISH

    Riversong, a subsidiary of IMG Technology Group has launched a new series of power banks in India. Last year in November, the company had announced another power bank lineup called 'Ray'. The latest power bank lineup by the company is called Horizon and it comes with two new models. The Riversong Horizon power bank lineup comprises of Horizon 10 and Horizon 20 power banks with the key highlight being its compact form factor and fast charging support.

    Riversong Horizon 10 and Horizon 20 power banks launched in India

     

    As the name suggests, the Horizon 10 comes with 10,000mAH battery, whereas, the Horizon 20 packs a 20,000mAH battery. Using the Horizon 10 power bank, one can easily charge a smartphone with approx 3,500mAH battery up to 3 times. The Horizon 20 which offers a battery of 20,000mAH can charge big 4,000mAh batteries up to 5 times a day. Both the power banks are claimed to deliver a fast charging, however, we will like to review the device before verifying the claims.

    Both the Riversong Horizon 10 and the Horizon 20 power banks come with self-textured ID and offer supports 2.4A charging. For charging, the new power banks feature both microUSB as well as USB Type-C port and have smart current distribution and surge protection.

    While the Horizon 10 power bank weighs at 243 grams, the Horizon 10 weighs a bit more at 445 grams. In terms of pricing, the Riversong Horizon 10 carries a price tag of Rs 2,199 and the Horizon 20 will be retailing at Rs 2,999. Both the power banks will be available for purchase via e-commerce platforms online.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
