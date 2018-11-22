Riversong ‘Ray Series’ ultra-lightweight Power Banks launched in India

Powerbanks, the pocket-sized gadgets used to charge smartphones and other devices that use USB charging have gradually become a necessity in our busy lifestyle. Nowadays, most of us depend on our smartphones and other gadgets to make our tasks easier and sometimes running out of juice might not be an option. This is when the powerbanks comes in handy saving us from the draining battery on our devices. We have a number of brands which offer good quality powerbanks in India that caters the need of all types of users. Now, a new range of powerbanks has been launched in the country by an emerging gadget accessories brand.

Riversong, the Chinese gadgets brand has launched a new range of powerbanks in India. The company has introduced "Ray Series"powerbanks which feature an ultra-slim design that makes it easy to carry them around. The Ray series include 'Ray 5', 'Ray 10'and 'Ray 20' powerbanks.

Riversong Ray 5 powerbank features:

The Ray 5 power bank features a light and slim thread pattern design which can fit inside the pockets easily. The device has got a 5,000mAH Polymer battery and for charging the Ray 5 Power bank uses both Type-C and Micro USB charging slot.

Ray 10 powerbank features:

Similar to the Ray 5 power bank the Ray 10 also features a light and slim design which makes it easy to carry the device around. The device comes with a 10,000mAh Polymer battery with which you can charge a standard smartphone up to 3 times a day. The Ray 10 power bank supports both Type-C USB port and microUSB port for charging.

Ray 20 powerbank features:

The Ray 20 power bank also sports a similar design as the other two powerbanks in the series, The ray 20 is backed by a big 20,000mAh Polymer battery which can charge you're a standard smartphone up to 5 or 6 times. You get the same Type-C and microUSB port for charging your devices