Rode Launches New NT-USB Mini Microphone With Zero-Latency

Rode the company known for its wide range of microphones has launched its latest NT-USB Mini microphone which is claimed to be portable and compact. The highlights of the USB microphone is 360-degree swing mount, USB support and lot more.

The company has promoted the NT-USB Mini as a versatile microphone because it is capable of fulfilling all the users' requirement. The company claims newly launch microphone can be used for music recordings, podcasts, conference calls, and live streaming as well. This is going to be a good choice for gamers who do live streaming daily.

The NT-USB Mini is the toned-down version of the original NT-USB. You can use the microphone just by plugging it with the Type-A to Type-C USB cable and enjoy using it on your smartphone as well. The newly launched microphone is compatible with PC and Mac.

Design-wise the NT-USB Mini is only 3.5-inch wide and 5.5-inch tall which makes it very compact and portable at the same time so that you can carry it on the go. The microphone comes with a hard-wearing stell and the swing mount is made up of reinforced nylon material.

Besides, it comes equipped with an integrated magnetic desk mount which makes it easier for a user to setup. Moreover, users can attach the microphone with any standard microphone stand or boom arm by using 3/8-inch thread.

The Rode NT-USB Mini sports a studio-quality 24-bit and 48Khz A/D conversation. Meanwhile, it also features a 3.5mm headphone output along with a headphone amplifier. While recording the voiceover and vocals users can use the volume knob to send the audio directly to the output top to ensure zero-latency and to remove echo.

The Rode NT-USB Mini is launched in black color option with a price tag of $99 (approx Rs. 6,930) and the original NT-USB microphone was launched with a price tag of $169 (approx Rs. 11,830).

