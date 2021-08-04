Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Features Leaked Online: Everything You Should Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled on August 5. The upcoming event is going to witness the launch of the next-gen foldable phones, Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2. Meanwhile, the features and price of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 have also been leaked online multiple times. Now, the latest development has revealed the detailed features of the upcoming Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Specifications Leaked

A tipster named Snoopy has shared the features of the Galaxy Buds 2. Going by this, the upcoming earbuds will have two drivers - an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. It is expected to feature a glossy finish and will support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The earbuds will also come with active noise cancellation and ambient mode.

For battery, each earbud will pack a 61 mAh battery while the charging case is tipped to have a 472 mAh battery which will support Qi wireless charging. Besides, the earbuds are said to offer 55 minutes of playback time in just 5 minutes of charging.

The tipster also claims that the earbuds will offer up to five hours of battery with ANC on and eight hours without ANC. With the charging case, it will offer 13 hours of playback while ANC on, and 20 hours with ANC off. Other features include three mics on each bud, IPX7 rating for dust and water resistance, touch control, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Expected Price

As per the previous report, the Galaxy Buds 2 will fall between USD 149 and USD 169 (around Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 12,500). It is said to come in green, purple, white, and back color variants. If the leaked price turns out to be true, we can say the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can be worth buying for Rs. 11,000.

The Galaxy Buds 2 was previously said to skip the ANC or active noise cancellation feature which could be a negative aspect at this price range. However, we cannot say for sure yet whether it will support ANC. Since Samsung has not confirmed any features of the Buds 2. So, we will request our readers to take this as speculations.

