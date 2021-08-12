Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 With ANC, Up To 29 Hours Battery Announced; Price Set At Rs. 11,200 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 has finally gone official at the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the next-gen foldable phones and Galaxy Watch 4 series. The Buds 2 is the successor of the original Buds that were launched back in 2019. However, the new one shares some similar features as the Galaxy Buds Pro. Features include ANC, Qi wireless charging, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price And Availability

The price of the Galaxy Buds 2 has been set at $149.99 (around Rs. 11,200) and will be available for purchase in select markets starting August 27 in four color options - Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Features

In terms of design, the earbuds come with an in-ear design and silicone ear tips. The Galaxy Buds 2 is equipped with a dual-driver setup including an 11mm woofer and 6.3mm tweeter that is tuned by AKG. There are three microphones and a voice pickup unit (VPU) on each earbud. The ANC feature can reduce the noise by up to 98 percent.

The Galaxy Buds 2 also come with three levels of ambient sound. For battery, each earbud packs a 61 mAh battery and claims to deliver up to five hours battery with ANC on and seven-and-a-half hour battery without ANC.

On the other hand, the charging case gets its power from a 472 mAh battery that claims to provide up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC. Without ANC, it can last for up to 29 hours. Further, Samsung claims five minutes of charging can provide one hour of playback time.

Other features of the Galaxy Buds 2 include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, wear detection, and so on. The earbuds are also IPX7 certified for water and splash resistance. Lastly, each earbud measures 17 x 20.9 x 21.1mm and weighs five grams, while the charging case measures 50 x 27.8 x 50.2mm and weighs 41.2 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Coming To India?

Considering its price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can be worth buying with a long-lasting battery, ANC, and its dual-driver setup that claims to offer crispy sound. As of now, there is no info regarding the India launch. We expect the brand will bring Galaxy Buds 2 in the coming days. We will keep updated you if any information regarding the India launch comes to our notice.

