Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Buds Live Get Price Cut In India

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 series next year. Now, the Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Buds Live have received a price cut in India ahead of the Galaxy Buds Pro launch. The upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to be priced higher than the Galaxy Buds Live.

The Galaxy Buds Live was priced at Rs. 11,990 and after the discount, it will now cost Rs. 10,890. On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds+ has received a price cut of Rs. 900 which bringing down its price to Rs. 8,090.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live was launched in India back in August. In terms of features, it has 12mm drivers with AKG tuning and there are also three microphones for better sound. The company offers a 60 mAh battery on each earbud and the charging case packs a 472 mAh battery. It claims to offer 8 hours of battery life and 29 hours with a charging case. Further, it claims to give one hour of music playback on five minutes charge.

The earphones are also IPX2 rated for water resistance and it comes with active noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging support. For connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.0, and the Galaxy Buds Live also features touch control to adjust the volume, changing music, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Features

The Galaxy Buds+ comes with an in-ear design and has three microphones. It also features touch control like the Galaxy Buds Live. You can pause the music with a single tap and play the next song by double-tap. Each earbud has an 85 mAh battery and the charging case packs a 270 mAh battery. It claims to offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge and Galaxy Buds+ is IPX2 certified for water resistance.

