Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus With Improved Drivers, Active Noise Cancellation Goes Official

Samsung has just now launched its latest Galaxy S20 Series globally at its Unpacked 2020 event. Alongside, the company has also launched its most speculated Galaxy Z Flip and its second-generation true wireless earbuds - the Galaxy Buds Plus. Design-wise the newly launch earbuds looks more or less similar like the original Galaxy Buds but this time the company has made some improvement with the accessories. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus is launched in three colors black, white and blue. However, if you are going for the Tommy Edition then you can grab limited edition earbuds. The newly launched Galaxy Buds Plus comes with a price tag of $149 (approx Rs. 10,430), and the company claims that the shipping will starts from February 14, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Plus with an impressive battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge. The company claims that the charging case is capable of extending the battery life to 22 hours. Samsung also claims that only three minutes of charge via USB Type-C cable will juice up the earbuds to deliver a music playback time of an hour.

On the hardware part, the newly launched Galaxy Buds Plus comes equipped with dual-dynamic driver to deliver better performance compared to the previous generation Galaxy Buds. Meanwhile, the company has also introduced two new external microphones which are making a total of three microphones on the earbuds to improve the voice call performance and ambience sound.

Samsung has joined hands with music streaming platform Spotify and added a shortcut to quick launch the app directly from the Galaxy Buds Plus. All you need to do is to press and hold the left earbuds and the app will launch on your smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus also features an active noise cancellation feature.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will be up for grabs via official e-store, offline stores and popular e-commerce websites.

