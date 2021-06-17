Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro To Get White Color Variant; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year. The earbuds were launched in three color options - Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. Now, Samsung is gearing up to launch a new white color option for the Galaxy Buds Pro which could arrive as the Phantom White. The image of the upcoming new color variant has been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in new white color option 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2RoXLZ2Gno — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 16, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro White Variant Launching Soon

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the images of the upcoming white variant which shows the earbuds with rubber tips and the branding name is placed on the lid of the charging case. As far as launch is concerned, there is no info regarding the launch timeline of the upcoming variant.

There is a chance the brand could introduce the new variant at the launch of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 smartphones which is said to happen on August 3. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro White Variant Features

The features of the upcoming variant are believed to same as the other color variants. To recall, the Galaxy Buds Pro was launched with an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation support that can block up to 99 percent of the noise.

It also supports 360 surround sound and Dolby Atmos. In terms of battery, each earbud packs a 61 mAh battery, while the charging case has a 472 mAh battery. It offers up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC and five minutes of charging can offer up to one hour of music playback.

Further, the intelligence active noise control feature on the Galaxy Buds Pro can automatically set the earbuds to ambient mode. Lastly, the earbuds are also IP certified for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro White Variant Expected Price

The Galaxy Buds Pro is now selling for Rs. 15,990 in India. Considering this, the upcoming model is also expected to get a similar price tag. Besides, we also expect the company will unveil the new color variant in the country in future.

