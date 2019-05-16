ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Fit-e smart band officially launched for Rs 3000 with PMOLED screen

    By
    |

    Samsung has silently unveiled a new affordable and compact fitness band, the Samsung Galaxy Fit-e smart band. The Samsung Galaxy Fit-e smart band looks a lot like the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and the Honor Band 4. Here is everything you need to know about the latest affordable smart band from Samsung.

    PMOLED display technology

    The Samsung Galaxy Fit-e smart band comes with a 0.74-inch monochrome display, which can showcase multiple things like the number of steps, calories burned, and time. Just like other entry-level fitness bands, the Samsung Galaxy Fit-e smart band does showcase notifications from the smartphone that it is paired to, but, one cannot give a response to the notification from the band, like disconnecting a call or even replying for a text message.

     

    The Cortex M0 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy Fit-e smart band with 128 KB of RAM and 4 MB of internal storage. The band does feature a built-in heart rate monitor which can measure real-time heart rate. It can also measure real-time distance using the built-in pedometer.

    The built-in 70 mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy Fit-e smart band can offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge and comes with a proprietary charging pin. As expected, the band is MIL-STD-810G durability certified and also offers water resistance up to 5ATM.

    The band is based on Bluetooth 5.0, which offers better connectivity compared to other bands based on older Bluetooth standards, and the band can be used with an Android or iOS smartphone.

    Price and availability

    The main tracker is in black, and the straps will be available in Black, Yellow, and White colors. Currently, the band is listed official on Samsung e-store for 39 € or Rs 3,000. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Samsung Galaxy Fit-e smart band in India.

    Thursday, May 16, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
