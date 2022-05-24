Just In
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Finally Gets Google Assistant Support
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch has finally received support for the Google Assistant. Support for the voice assistant was first spotted in the release notes in an update Verizon pushed for the wearable last month. The South Korean tech giant's newsroom website has officially announced Google Assistant support for the Galaxy Watch 4.
Google Assistant Is Available In Watch 4's Play Store App
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users can download Google Assistant on their devices by going to their wearable's Play Store app. The app for the assistant is available starting today. As of now, Google Assistant for the Watch 4 is available in 10 countries including Korea, the USA, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland, and the UK. Unfortunately, there's no word when Samsung will be releasing the same for the Watch 4 in India at the moment.
Google Assistant Features For Galaxy Watch 4
Google Assistant will allow the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series users to perform all of the usual Assistant functions. Some of these include asking queries, setting alarms / timers, checking up with news, getting weather information, and more. The company announced that support for Google Assistant arriving this summer at this year's Google I/O event and it's finally here. Earlier, the Watch 4 series only offered the brand's in-house Bixby assistant.
Once downloaded, the Galaxy Watch 4 users can summon the assistant by saying "Hey Google" hotword or long-pressing the home key. The users will need to remap the Google Assistant to the home button by going to Settings > Advanced feature > Customize keys > Press and hold.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Price In India, Availability
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two variants in India - the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 4 Vanilla version comes in 40mm and 44mm dial size models, which are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 23,999, respectively for their Bluetooth variants. The LTE-enabled versions of these cost Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's Bluetooth version with 42mm dial costs Rs. 31,999, while the 46mm variant is being offered for Rs. 34,999. The LTE variants of these sizes are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. The wearable is available to buy on the brand's website and other e-commerce portals.
