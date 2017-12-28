Samsung Level In ANC earphones launched in India for Rs. 3,799

Samsung has announced the launch of Level In ANC (E0IG930) in-ear wired earphones in the Indian market at a price point of Rs. 3,799. The earphones has two-way speakers that render an immersive music experience and power-packed ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that is touted to reduce the ambient noise by -20dB.

The in-ear earphones launched by Samsung features a compact design with metal finish. There are in-wire controls that allow users to answer incoming calls, play or pause and skip tracks and adjust the volume easily. There are hybrid canal ear tips those are designed for comfortable audio listening. Also, such a design eliminates the unwanted noises.

The Samsung Level In ANC earphones features a Talk-in Mode, which lets users stay fully immersed in superior quality music and still be cautious about what is happening in the surrounding without interrupting with the sound quality.

When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Level In ANC in-ear earphones is said to be capable of reducing up to 90% of ambient noise to render a crystal clear output. There is a 10mm 2-way speaker unit offering balanced and clear sound from low to high ranges. There are three buttons on the slim remote that is cased in a metal finish. The earphones weighs around 27.5 grams and has an inbuilt Li-ion battery that is touted to render up to 10 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation in the works.

The Samsung Level In ANC earphones has been launched in both Black and White color options and is priced at Rs. 3,799. This earphones can be purchased via the retail stores all over the country.

Regarding this product, Asim Warsi, Global Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India states, "Samsung is synonymous with innovation and our new Level In ANC reinforces our position as pioneers in the Mobile entertainment space. Striking a sublime balance between aesthetic and acoustic technology, Level In ANC should be a definite delight for our consumers."