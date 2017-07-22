Samsung might launch a Bixby-powered Bluetooth earset alongside Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has reportedly canceled the plan of launching Bixby speakers, but we could soon see a new device powered by the company's AI assistant.

We say this as a report by Etnews has claimed that the South Korean electronics giant is currently working on a Bluetooth earset that will be equipped with the Bixby feature. Moreover, it is said to launch around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. There is even a possibility of both the products getting launched on the same day, which is August 23.

So by September, they should go on sale. The report further claims that Samsung is yet to decide whether the earset should be bundled with the upcoming phablet or be sold separately. Whatever the case maybe, initially, it is expected to stay limited to the market in South Korea and the US.

The reason being is that as of now, the Bixby Voice feature is only available in the aforementioned countries. That being said, we hope that it makes its way to other regions of the world as well after, it gets the ability to understand more languages.

Coming back to the Bixby-powered earset, it is speculated to arrive with a "Noise Blocking" technology, which will block out all the other voices except yours. Well, if this information turns out to be legit then the quality of your calls will improve even in noisy places.

In addition, you wouldn't even have to pick up your smartphone for asking questions to Bixby.

Besides this, we don't have any details about the upcoming Bixby-powered earset. You should also keep in mind that it is just a rumor which should not be taken too seriously. Hopefully, Samsung will clear our doubts regarding this issue in the coming months.