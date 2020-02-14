Samsung To Sell Two 25W Powerbanks Alongside 45W Car Charger News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Samsung introduced its new flagship Galaxy S20 series, alongside the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. Besides, the brand launched a few accessories at the same event to expand its ecosystem. The company unveiled two 25W power banks of silver color alongside 45W car charger, whose sale is expected to commence sometime in March 2020.

Out of the two power banks, one comes with wireless charging technology, while the other doesn't. Next, one out of the two 25W power banks features two Type-C ports, while another power bank carries one Type-A and one Type-C port. The 45W car charger carries USB Type-A port that supports a max of 15W charging and USB Type-C port, featuring 45W charging.

However, we are not sure if Type-A port will be supporting 25W charging or not. You must know that wireless charging-based power bank comes with overcurrent and overvoltage protection. The power bank can be used to charge itself and at the same will charge your phones with pass via charging. Both 25W power banks come with a button and LED indicators.

Based on rumors, the 25W wireless power bank will cost $79 which nearly converts to Rs. 5,600. Other than that, we have no clue about the price figures of another 25W power bank and 45W car charger.

Samsung's latest introduction of 45W car charger, as of now, is available to only two phones namely the Note 10 Plus, and the newly launched S20 Ultra 5G smartphone. The charging technology can be connected through a 12V socket of your car, and eventually, two people at the most can refuel their handsets at the same time.

