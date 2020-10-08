Sennheiser HD 250BT, CX 120BT Arrives In India: Audio Products For Budget User News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sennheiser, the German audio brand has launched two new products in the Indian market. The company has announced the HD 250BT which is a wireless over-the-head headset and the CX120BT which is a wireless neckband. Both these products are designed to cater to the budget-conscious Indian audience. The company has focused on both the audio as well as battery backup on the new pair. Following are the details on their spec-sheet and pricing:

Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Specifications And Features

Starting with the Sennheiser HD250BT, the wireless headphones features an over-the-head design with large earcups for a good fit. It features a rugged design and the ear pads are said to be made of soft cushioning. They are further said to aid in noise cancellation by blocking surrounding noises. The headphones come with Bluetooth V5.0 wireless connectivity option.

It will be compatible with smartphones, laptops, and tablets, etc. The headphone comes with support for multiple audio codecs including aptX Low Latency and AAC. These codecs will minimize the loss during audio transmission. The HD250BT is said to deliver high-quality audio with dynamic bass that will allow for a good listening experience.

The wireless headphones have a built-in microphone for calling. Also, they are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app. The battery capacity is unspecified, but the pair is said to last up to 25 hours on a single charge.

Coming to the Sennheiser CX180 BT, the wireless neckband runs on Bluetooth V4.1. It features an easily portable design and has physical control keys for media playback and calls. That said, this pair also has an in-built microphone for calling. The neckband comes with SBC, aptX, and aptX Low Latency audio codec support. Lastly, it delivers a backup of up to 6 hours and can be charged from zero to 100 percent within 1.5 hours.

Sennheiser HD 250BT, CX 120BT India Price And Availability

The Sennheiser HD 250BT is announced at Rs. 5,490, whereas, the CX 120BT can be purchased at Rs. 3,490. Both the new audio products by the German audio giant can be purchased via the company's official website, e-commerce platforms, and major brick and mortar stores in the country.

