Sennheiser HD 450BT, HD 350BT With 30-Hour Battery Life Launched In India

Sennheiser has once again expanded its headphone portfolio with the launch of its latest HD 450BT and the HD 350BT over-the-ear wireless headphones today in India. The company claims that these headphones offer a battery life of 30 Hour battery life and instant voice assistant access, comfortable fit, and a lot more. Here are the details:

Sennheiser HD 450BT And HD 350BT Features

The HD 450BT comes with active noise cancellation and supports also wireless codec including AAC, AptX and AptX with low Latency and better synchronization with video content. On the connectivity part, it features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 with 10 meters of range.

The newly launched HD 450BT can also be used in wire with the help of a 3.5mm aux cable.

The new HD 450BT and HD 350BT headphones come with Sennheiser Smart Control app. The app comes with features like podcast mode, audiobooks and other speech content. Besides, it also provides access to battery status, a quick guide, and firmware updates.

The company claims that both the HD 450BT and the HD 350BT are capable of delivering a battery life of 30 Hour and comes with fast charging support via USB Type-C. It also comes with functional buttons including, power on/off, volume rocker, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The HD 450BT and the HD 350BT are available in black or white color option. Both the headphone comes equipped with a dedicated voice assistant button which enables voice interaction with Siri and Google Assistant directly from the headphones.

Price and Availability

Sennheiser HD 450BT is launched with a price tag of Rs. 14,990 and the HD 350BT will be up for sale at Rs. 7,490. Both the smartphones will be available for sale via e-commerce websites like Amazon India and Flipkart. It will also available for sale via the company's official e-store and other retail outlets in India.

