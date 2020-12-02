Sennheiser HD 560S Headphones Launched In India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sennheiser, a well-known audio products brand, has launched HD 560S headphones in India. The new headphones are aimed at users who spend hours enjoying or analysing music. If you are an audio enthusiast who wants to understand a tune in all its details, then the Sennheiser HD 560S can be perfect to consider.

Sennheiser HD 560S Features

The Sennheiser HD 560S headphones will be available in a single black color variant and weigh in at 240 grams. It comes with an open-back design to provide natural propagation of sound waves. The headphones have Velour earpads which will give you a level of comfort for listening to music for hours.

Furthermore, the company uses an ultralight chassis on the HD 560S headphones. As far as the cable cord is concerned, the Sennheiser HD 560S comes with a 3-meter cable, 6.3mm jack, and a 3.5mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead. According to the company, the HD 560S' transducers are specifically tuned for accuracy, offering dependable A/B comparisons of mixes, and media formats. It offers a frequency response range of 6Hz - 38kHz and is complemented by a smooth low-frequency extension.

As a result, the headphones provide an amazingly clear, precise sound with improved bass response. Besides, a high 110 dB/1V sensitivity and an extraordinarily low THD (<0.05% at 90 dB) provide an expressive dynamic range and clarity at a high SPL as well.

Price And Availability

The price of the Sennheiser HD 560S has been set at Rs. 18,990 and will be available for purchase company's official site, other e-commerce platforms (Flipkart, Amazon), and leading electronic retail stores in the country.

