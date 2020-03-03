Just In
Sennheiser Launches CX 350BT and CX 150BT Wireless Earphones In India
Sennheiser announced the launch of its new range of wireless earphones CX 350BT, and CX 150BT today in India. The company claims that the newly launched wireless neckbands are capable of delivering a battery life of 10-hour. Here are the details:
Both CX 350BT and CX 150BT are portable headphones which can be carried anywhere on the go. The CX 350BT features a dedicated voice assistant button which will allow users to get quick access to Siri or Google Assistant. The headphones are also equipped with smart features such as integrated Sennheiser Smart Control App which allow users control and personalize sound and configure the earphone as per their requirement.
Both the headphone are equipped with a long-lasting battery with USB Type-C port for charging the device. The CX 350BT and CX 150BT pack four different sizes of ear tips. The device also offers noise cancellation feature for better music experience.
Sennheiser CX 350BT and CX 150BT Features
The all-new Sennheiser CX 350BT and CX 150BT earphones arrive with sleek and compact design and on the connectivity, part offers Bluetooth 5.0. It also offers a multi-pairing feature which will allow the user to connect with two devices simultaneously.
The earphones are also equipped with intuitive remotes to make it easy to control music and phone calls and support for audio codecs SBC and AAC. User can also trigger voice assistant directly via a dedicated button on the remote.
The CX 350BT also features AptX and AptX Low Latency support. On compatible devices, AptX Low Latency make sure that the sound is perfectly syn with the onscreen action. This will help while playing games and watching video content.
The CX 350BT and CX 150BT both the models will be available in black and white color options.
Price and Availability
Sennheiser launched the CX 350BT wireless neckband at Rs. 7,490 and CX 150BT will be up for sale at Rs. 4,990. Both the earphones will be available for purchase March 3, 2020. The newly launch neckbands will be up for sale via online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon India, and also on the company's official e-store.
