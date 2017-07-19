Sennheiser launches CX 7.00BT wireless headphones in India

Sennheiser has launched new wireless ear-canal headphones in India branded as CX 7.00 BT. The German audio brand aims for the younger generation, promising to offer an audio gizmo which offers both comfort and style to users.

The CX 7.00 BT headphones have a neckband design and are light in weight. The device offers Bluetooth 4.1 and Qualcomm apt-X for wireless Hi-Fi sound support. It has one-touch NFC pairing option which will certainly make it easy for users to connect their smartphones to the device.

It also offers multi-connection capability which allows it to connect to two devices simultaneously. Sennheiser ensures that the headphones offer a clear, detailed sound with enhanced bass response.

Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, Mr. Kapil Gulati stated, "With growing increase for the wireless headphones since the past few years, these headphones are a perfect amalgamation of comfort and style. We are very thrilled to have launched these headphones for those people who are always on the go and require a take-anywhere, affordable headphones that offer incredible listening experience."

The CX 7.00 BT has a battery backup of 10 hours and charges completely in 1.5 hours. The headphones come with four ear buds of varying sizes to provide the best fit to the user. The headphones mitigate ambient sounds making it easier to listen to music even in a busy ambiance. The headphones also support wired usage via USB cable.

The headphones have been priced at Rs. 11,990 and are also available on Sennheiser e-store at http://en-in.sennheiser.com.