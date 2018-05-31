Sennheiser launches the CX SPORT Bluetooth headset at Rs. 9990

Sennheiser has earned a good reputation in the headphone industry. The company has done pretty well in Indian market. Now the company has launched its CX SPORT in the country, this is the latest In-Ear wireless headset from the Sennheiser.

The new headset features a light-weight, sweat and splash resistant design, especially for sportspersons. You can also pair the CX SPORT with up to two devices at a time simultaneously. On the connectivity part, it comes with a Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm apt-X ensure Hi-Fi sound. The headset comes with a slick three-button remote which will let the users to effortlessly manage the music and calls on the go.

The headset comes with ergonomic fins which keep the earbuds comfortably secure. The CX SPORT can either be worn around the neck or in front. It also comes with a cable organizer that lets you tailor the length of the cables as per your requirements. There is an integrated clip which can be used to fix it to your collar.

"The sports category has significantly matured in India and an increasing number of people are focussing on fitness. Today, with the needs of the Indian consumer constantly evolving, headphones have become a workout essential. The CX Sport has been designed in a way to cater to those needs while ensuring world-class sound experience. Its secure fit and robust design delivers everything athletes need to make the most of their workout regime," Kapil Gulati, Director Consumer segment, Sennheiser India said in a statement.

Sennheiser CX SPORT features and specifications

Sennheiser CX SPORT comes is designed and engineered in Germany. It delivers balanced and detailed sound with dynamic bass capability.

Hardware wise it offers Impedance of 28 Ohm (Passive), 480 Ohm (Active) and Frequency response of 17 - 21,000 Hz. The Max. sound pressure level is 112 dB (1 kHz/0 dBFS) the new headset features THD (total harmonic distortion) of <0.5 per cent.

Buyers can also choose the size of the fin (S/M/L) and a choice of four sizes of ear adapter (XS, S, M, L) for a perfect fit to help block outside noise. The company claims that the CX SPORT will deliver a battery life of 6-hours, which can be quick-charged via USB. Ten minutes of charge will offer a 1 hour of playback and fully charged in 1.5hrs.

The Sennheiser CX SPORT comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,990, and will be available for pre-booking from June 1 through Sennheiser's official brand store. Along with the CX SPORT the company is also giving away a free headphone of worth Rs 3,990 if you pre-book the headsets till June 15.

Source