Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds With 27 Hours Of Battery Launched: Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Sennheiser has expanded its range of wireless earbuds in India by introducing the SPORT TWS. The brand's latest audio accessory has been targeted toward fitness enthusiasts and athletes. The wireless earbuds flaunt a secure adaptable design to provide support for any kind of fitness workout. The IP54 certification is one of the biggest USP of the new Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Features, Specifications

The Sennheiser SPORT TWS earbuds offer three different ear adapters, apart from four types of ear fins for sports enthusiasts. The wireless audio accessory allows athletes to select from open or closed ear adapters, in addition to letting them adjust EQ settings to create their ideal workout sound. The Sennheiser Smart Control App on connected smartphones provides fully customizable presets like Focus and Aware EQ while doing specific workouts.

The new Sennheiser earbuds also have touch controls to let the users navigate through their music playlists or trigger the voice assistants on their phones. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS products. Unfortunately, there's no support for the Active Noise Cancellation on the new Sennheiser earphones.

The Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds are equipped with 7mm drivers to provide an immersive music listening experience. The Bluetooth 5.2-enabled accessory supports audio codecs like SBC, AAC, and aptX. There are a total of four microphones onboard the two earbuds. The dust and splash-resistant wireless earphones are claimed to provide up to nine hours of usage on a single charge. With the charging case, they can offer up to 27 hours of total battery backup.

Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Pricing, Availability

The Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds are offered at an introductory price tag of Rs. 10,990 in India. The wearable is available to buy on the brand's website and Amazon India in a single Black color variant. After the introductory offer, the pricing of the earbuds will go up to Rs. 12,990.

In this price range, the Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds will be facing stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Razer Hammerhead, Jabra Elite 7 Active, and the JBL Live Pro Plus. All of these are Bluetooth 5-enabled in-ear earphones with long battery life.

Best Mobiles in India