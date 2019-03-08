Sennheiser unveils professional in-ears IE 40 PRO: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua It's an entry model and is expected to be joined by the IE 400 PRO and the top-of-the-range IE 500 PRO, in the coming months.

Sennheiser has announced the launch of brand-new series of professional in-ears IE 40 PRO professional in-ear monitors in India. It is priced at Rs. 9,900.

It comes with a soft storage pouch, a cleaning tool and silicone ear tips in three sizes (S, M, L) and a pair of memory foam ear tips in size M.

The newly launched in-ear monitors can reduce ambient sound by up to 26dB. This is achieved by a choice of included silicone ear tips (S, M, L) and a special ear tip made from memory foam, which expands to perfectly fit the ear canal. It also has patent-pending, break-proof cable ducting.

According to a company, it's an entry model and is expected to be joined by the IE 400 PRO and the top-of-the-range IE 500 PRO, in the coming months.

As the length of the human ear canal varies, the earphones' 'sound tunnel' has two rest positions to attach the ear tips too.

The IE 40 PRO will be available in black and transparent versions from the end of September. It delivers a naturally warm and powerful sound with great clarity. Distortion is at a very low level with 0.1 percent at 1kHz and 94dB.

"The IE 40 PRO is going to be a game changer in the professional segment. It is the first and most accessible in a new series of fantastic sounding dynamic in-ear phones. We have high expectations from IE 40 PRO, as it has already astounded the engineers and bands in the international market and we are expecting a similar response in India. Its innovative diaphragm delivers warm sound, yet powerful and precise, even in extremely loud environments," Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser India at the launch said.