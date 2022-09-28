Skullcandy Gaming Headsets With Multi-Platform Support Announced; Features, Price, Availability News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Skullcandy is a popular brand when it comes to audio accessories. The brand has expanded its product portfolio with a new set of gaming headphones with many premium features. This includes detachable boom mics, memory foam ear cushions, and more.

The brand has released three new headphones - Skullcandy SLYR, SLYR Pro, and PLYR. The new gaming headphones bring in functional features such as physical controls and an extended mic that enhance the overall experience.

Skullcandy SLYR, SLYR Pro Features

The new Skullcandy SLYR is the entry-level gaming option among the newly launched series. It's a wired gaming headset that supports multiple platforms. The Skullcandy Supreme Sound technology enhances the overall experience on this headset, which is further improved with a bi-directional removable boom microphone.

On the other hand, the Skullcandy SLYR Pro, as the name suggests, is the advanced variant among the SLYR models. This multi-platform wired gaming headset packs all the features of the SLYR base model and also gets more advanced features including Skullcandy's Clear Voice Smart Mic which uses AI to reduce background noise.

The Skullcandy SLYR Pro also offers Enhanced Sound Perception which automatically adjusts audio levels based on a hearing test and your preferences. Skullcandy has included an inbuilt battery for these technologies that can run for up to 24 hours on a single charge. Both SLYR and SLYR Pro are designed with lightweight materials and memory foam for extra comfort.

Skullcandy PLYR Gaming Headset Specs

Out of the newly launched headsets, the Skullcandy PLYR headset is the most premium one. The new wireless headset is supported by Bluetooth 5.2 and can be used in both wireless and wired methods. The Skullcandy Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic technologies are available on the PLYR headset.

Skullcandy Gaming Headset Price

Presently, the new Skullcandy headsets are available in the US, starting from USD 59.99 (around Rs. 4,910) for the SLYR model. The Skullcandy SLYR Pro is available for USD 99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,199), and the flagship PLYR costs USD 129.99 (approximately Rs. 10,650). Buyers can choose from Black DigiHype, Green DigiHype, and Blue DigiHype color variants.

