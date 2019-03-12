ENGLISH

    Skullcandy Push truely wireless earphones launched in India for Rs 9,999

    Skullcandy Push will be available from the 12th of March 2019

    Skullcandy has officially launched its firs the Skullcandy Push in India. The Skullcandy Push is a premium Bluetooth powered earbuds, which offers some remarkable features compared to the other truly wireless earbuds in the country. Here is everything you need to know about the Skullcandy Push.

    Skullcandy Push truely wireless earphones launched in India for Rs 10K

     

    Price and availability

    The Skullcandy Push will be available in India from the 12th of March via online and offline channels for a starting price of Rs 9,999 in different colors, including white, green, and orange.

    Skullcandy Push features and specifications

    According to Skullcandy, the Push earbuds can offer up to 12 hours of battery on a single charge. The earbuds can offer up to 6 continues hours of music playback, and the carry-case can completely charge the earbuds from 0 to 100%, providing another 6 hours of playback time. The carry-case comes with the modern USB type C port for charging, and the retail package will include a USB type C to USB-A cable.

    The Skullcandy Push is powered by Bluetooth 4.2, which offer a range of 10feet. The left earbud acts as a primary earbud, and the right earbud is a secondary earbud, which automatically pairs with the left bud.

    A user can only use the left earbud for receiving calls, listening to music, etc. The Skullcandy Push comes with a single clickable button with support for music control, volume control, and ability to activate the voice assistant on the smartphone.

    The earbuds come with a replaceable ear-tips with Skullcandy’s FitFin Ear Gel technology, which offers at most comfort even with the continues usage. Stay tuned to GizBot for the full review of the Skullcandy Push.

    Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes Distributors Pvt. Ltd said

    It is a very exciting time as we introduce Skullcandy’s True Wireless product to our Indian consumers. Push is yet another example of the ongoing innovation Skullcandy is creating.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
