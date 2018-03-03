Snapchat isn't done yet; two new Spectacles in development

What's next?

Although it seemed that the company has scrapped its plans for a follow-up device, a new report from the financial news network Cheddar claims that the company is working on two new models of the Spectacles.

The report suggests that the first version would be a small upgrade to its predecessor, with few alteration here and there, and could see a launch this year.

Not just one

The second variant, however, will have dual cameras, GPS alongside other high-end features. It could cost around $300 and can see the light of day in 2019.

Snap responding to an inquiry by saying, "We aren't confirming or commenting on this report."

The Snap app

Speaking of the app, Snapchat users can now share their Stories on other social media platforms as well. Developers have added a share button to Stories in the Discover section with a goal of making 'Stories' available outside the app for the first time and kick-starting the app's stagnant user growth.

In any case, the company has said that with the new update sharing will be initially available for three types of Stories - Official Stories, Search Stories, and Our Stories. Snapchat users will be able to press and hold on the tiles in Discover feature to share Official Stories, Our Stories and Search Stories via a shareable link.

Further, these links will then be redirected and opened through a media player that will be hosted on Snap's website. With the new feature, users should be able to send some videos and photos via text, email, instant message, or share Stories on pretty much any chat or social platforms like Twitter or Facebook that supports the links.

The competition

The company has been working extensively to bring in new features to attract new users as well as deliver a better experience to the existing users.

Further other social media apps like Instagram and Facebook give a tough competition to Snapchat. So with new features, the company is aiming to increase the time users spend on the app.