Sony Announces The World's Smallest And Lightest Action Camera News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Sony has introduced a new addition to its compact camera line-up with the launch of the RX0 II. It is touted as the world's smallest and lightest premium compact camera, measuring 59mm x 40.5mm x 35mm and weighing just 132g.

The RX0 II sits a 1.0-type stacked 15.3-megapixel1 Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and an advanced BIONZ X image processing engine. The ZEISS Tessar T 24mm3 F4.0 fixed wide-angle lens has a shortened minimum focusing distance of 20cm.

The RX0 II offers 4K 30p internal movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning to collect approximately 1.7 times the amount of data required for 4K video. Using the recently introduced Sony "Imaging Edge" mobile applications, the footage can be transferred to a smartphone.

The RX0 II also introduces in-body electronic stabilization for steady footage. This can be enhanced even further when footage is exported to a smartphone or tablet running the 'Movie Edit add-on' application where the additional information captured during filming can be processed.

Additional movie features of the RX0 II include Super Slow-Motion recording at up to 1000 fps, uncompressed 4K HDMI output, and simultaneous proxy movie recording. Users can utilize Picture Profile, S-Log2 and Time Code / User Bit functions.

The RX0 II is up to 180-degrees and down to 90-degree tiltable LCD screen that even works underwater and new image stabilization solutions for video recording. It is waterproof up to 10 meters deep, dustproof, shockproof up to 2 meters and crushproof up to 200KG force.

The Sony RX0 II will be available on order across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India.

Best Mobiles in India