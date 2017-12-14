Sony launches new powerful speaker systems SA-D40 and SA-D20 in India

Extending its home audio line-up, Sony India has now launched its stylish and affordable speaker systems, the SA-D40 and SA-D20. Driven by innovation the company has claimed that the new additions offer powerful sound, strong bass, and enhanced connectivity with a unique design for both television and smartphone usage.

Empowering an immersive sound experience, Sony SA-D40's 4.1 and SA-D20's 2.1 channel surround sound system offers impactful bass with wider sound effect, contributing to a multi-faceted television viewing experience by ensuring a real cinema-like audio ambiance at home. Adding to Sony's overall audio tech capabilities these speakers provide a rich audio quality, delivering balanced and precise sound.

The company has said that users will be able to experience pure high power audio with SA-D40's 4.1 and SA-D20's 2.1 channel multimedia speakers boosted with an 80W and 60W power output respectively.

The speakers can be connected to the phone wirelessly via Bluetooth streaming. The Bluetooth and USB capabilities of the speakers not only enhance TV sound but offer easier access to listen to music using smartphone and USB effortlessly. The speakers can memorize up to eight Bluetooth devices for easy connection.

The SA-D40 and SA-D20 speakers are also accompanied with one supplied cable required to connect with TV. With a simple and user-friendly remote controller, it comes in a handy size and is fit to the hand.

"Reproduce massive deep bass with the big size sub-woofer embedded in both SA-D40 and SA-D20. For high-quality audio, the SA-D40 especially offers a wider peak frequency range providing a holistic audio treat for the consumers," the company said in a media statement. "SA-D40 and SA-D20 are tuned based on Indian latest movies and music titles by Sony's sound engineer. Thanks to this, SA-D40 and SA-D20 realize the best sound with entertainment."

The SA-D20 and SA-D40 speakers are now available across all Sony Centers and major electronic stores in India. Sony SA-D40 is priced at Rs. 8,490 whereas Sony SA-D20 will be available at Rs. 7,490. The speaker systems come in Black color.