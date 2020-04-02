Sony Launches Two Wireless Headphones And Earbuds With ANC News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony has launched two new wireless headphones - the WF-XB700 and the WH-CH710N. The company has launched new products in the US. The truly wires earphones - the WF-XB700 belong to the XB family which is known for its impressive bass delivery. The WH-CH710N is a wireless over-the-head headphone which comes equipped with Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelation (AINC) technology. Here are more details about both the device.

Sony WF-XB700 Specifications

The WF-XB700 is truly wireless earbuds and the company claims that it features Sony's Extra Bass technology which creates punchy bass without any distortion. According to the report, the newly launched wireless earbuds come with an Ergonomic Tri-hold design. It comes equipped with IPX4 certification which makes it water resistance.

The company claims that the WF-XB700 is capable of delivering music playback time of 18 hours along with the case charging. It packs quick-charge technology which is capable of delivering 60 minutes of battery life in just 10 minutes of charge.

Sony WH-CH710N Headphone Specifications

The WH-CH710N is an ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) headphones which fall in the upper mid-range segment. The company claims that it's a premium headphone which comes with adjustable metal slider and features an oval-shape. The headphone comes with NFC and company's latest Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation technology which uses the dual microphone to analyse ambient sound and set the noise cancellation accordingly.

The company claims that WH-CH710N also support quick-charge feature which is capable of delivering 60 minutes of music playback with 10 minutes of charging. Sony also promises that the wireless headphones are capable of delivering a battery life of 35 hours in a single full charge.

Price And Availability

The Sony WF-XB700 truly wireless earbuds comes with a price tag of $129.99 (approx. Rs. 9,905) it will be up for sale in blue and black color option. Meanwhile, the WH-CH710N wireless headphones are launched with a price point of $199.99 (approx. Rs. 15,239) it will be only available in black color. According to the report, both the products will go on pre-sale from April 2020. The company has not revealed any exact date so far.

