Sony launches XB01 Extra Bass portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 2590

Sony India has launched a new portable wireless speaker which is known as Extra Bass wireless speaker SRS-XB01. The design of the speaker is very compact and rounded. The full range speaker unit is on the front part and the passive radiator is on the rear panel, for good quality sound. The design of the speaker is portable enough to fit in your pocket.

If you are an adventure lover who loves to go on trecking and climbing along with a portable speaker to keep you motivated than this is the best choice for you. It also comes with a water-resistant body supported with the IPX5 rating.

The Extra Bass wireless speaker SRS-XB01 comes with just 160-gram body weight, which makes it easy to carry with strap, you can also hand the device with your backpack and enjoy the music while riding your bike or climbing a mountain.

It has a built-in microphone which makes it easier for the user to receive and make calls on hands-free. It also features playback through the audio input. The Extra Bass SRS-XB01 is powered by an 800mAh non-removable battery.



The company claims that the wireless speaker is capable of delivering up to 6 hours of battery life with a single charge. However, the down point of the Bluetooth speaker is, it lacks the 3.5mm jack. So there is no option of connecting your smartphone with the speaker with an AUX cable.

The Sony SRS-XB01 is made available in a wide range of colors including blue, red, white, black, green, and yellow. The Bluetooth speaker is priced at an MRP of Rs. 2,990, but you can buy the device for Rs 2,590 across all Sony Centers and retail stores. You can also purchase the device on e-commerce site Flipkart.