Sony LinkBuds S Tipped To Be Most Lightweight Earbuds With ANC: Pros And Cons Discussed

Sony LinkBuds S Lightweight Earbuds Tipped

A report by WinFuture talks about the upcoming Sony LinkBuds S, which is tipped to weigh just 4.8 grams each. To recall, the Sony LinkBuds of the first-gen that launched this year is slightly lighter, weighing just 4 grams each. It's tipped to launch in black, beige, and white colors.

However, the upcoming Sony LinkBuds S stands out because they reportedly carry ANC support. The report also talks about some of the other features the upcoming LinkBuds S are said to carry. For one, the new earbuds will have high-resolution audio and 5mm drivers. Once again, this makes it unique as the first-gen LinkBuds included 12mm drivers.

The new Sony LinkBuds S will offer an upgraded speak-to-chat mode from Sony, which automatically pauses audio when you start talking. It's also tipped to offer adaptive sound control, which automatically switches between ambient sound mode and noise cancellation based on your environment.

What's more, the new Sony LinkBuds S is also tipped to offer longer battery life than its predecessor. The report claims the new earbuds will provide up to 20 hours of playback support with the charging case. Without it, the LinkBuds S will offer up to six hours. This is a big upgrade from the first-gen, which claims 17.5 hours with the case and 5.5 hours without.

Pros And Cons Of Ultra Lightweight Earbuds

TWS earbuds are one of the best accessories one can have. Like every other gadget, earbuds also have their pros and cons. Particularly, having ultra-lightweight earbuds will have even more specific pros and cons. As far as the pros are considered, it will have less ear fatigue and will likely be more comfortable for the user.

Lightweight gadgets are also better to carry around, and might even feel like you're not wearing them. For the cons, there's no word on bass boost on the Sony LinkBuds S. Plus, the design released by the publication shows the earbuds without a stem. So this too could cause some discomfort to the user.

Sony LinkBuds S Launch: What To Expect?

That said, these are mere speculations. For all we know, Sony might have considered these factors ahead of the release. If the Sony LinkBuds S is indeed the most lightweight earbuds with ANC, it would be up against the Apple AirPods Pro weighing 5.4 grams, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live weighing 5.6 grams, and even the Beats Studio Buds, which weighs 5.1 grams.

We're still unsure when the Sony LinkBuds S will launch and whether it'll make it to the Indian market. The report claims the Sony LinkBuds S will go on sale for EUR 199 in Germany (around Rs. 16,230) soon. This would make it even cheaper than the AirPods Pro!