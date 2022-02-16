Sony LinkBuds TWS Earbuds Launched; Speak-to-Chat, Wide Area Tap Features, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Sony LinkBuds true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have made their global debut. The new TWS earphones design allows users to hear sounds from their surroundings whenever they choose. The Wide Area Tap feature on the Sony LinkBuds TWS earphones allows users to control playback by tapping in front of their ears. Furthermore, the TWS earphones pause music playback automatically.

Sony LinkBuds TWS Earbuds Features

For acoustic transparency, the Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds have 12mm, open ring drivers, with an open center diaphragm. The earphones' Open Ring Design allows users to listen to ambient noises while wearing them. The TWS earphones are said to use the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine to recreate high-quality sounds (DSEE). They also get Adaptive Volume Control, which changes the volume of the playback depending on the user's surroundings.

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds also include a Wide Area Tap function, which allows users to control playback by double- or triple-tapping in front of their ears without having to touch the earphones. They also get a Speak-to-Chat feature, which pauses music automatically when the user starts talking to someone. Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri are all supported by Sony LinkBuds. They also include gesture-based access to Spotify.

Sony LinkBuds TWS Earbuds Battery And Connectivity

Sony's latest TWS earphones are sweat and splash resistant, with an IPX4 rating. The Sony LinkBuds include a frequency response range of 20 to 20,000Hz and wear detection, which pauses playback when the earbuds are removed. The wireless earphones claim to have a total playback length of 5.5 hours on a single charge, with an additional 12 hours of battery life provided by the charging case.

According to Sony, a 10-minute charge through a USB Type-C connection can provide up to 90 minutes of battery life. The charging case for the Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds is 41.4x48.5x30.9mm and weighs 34 grams. Each earbud weighs 4 grams.

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds support SBC and AAC audio codecs and have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The Sony Headphones Connect app for Android and iOS can be used to customize them. They also have Google's Fast Pair for fast connecting to Android devices and Swift Pair for connecting to Windows devices or tablets. They will also have Sony's 360-degrees Reality Audio, which promises to provide a surround sound or spatial audio experience.

Sony LinkBuds TWS Earbuds Price And Availability

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earphones cost $179.99. (roughly Rs. 13,500). The Sony wireless earbuds can be purchased on the company's official website in the United States, as well as Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized resellers. They're available in two colors: grey and white.

The price and availability of Sony LinkBuds in India have yet to be revealed.

