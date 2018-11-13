Sony planning a new PlayStation controller with touchscreen

The PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller comes with a touchpad for playing games, but it seems that Sony is planning to build an advanced in the future. According to a recent patent granted to the company, a touchscreen controller is in the making with a similar form factor.

Filed back in September 2017 and granted on October 16, the new patent is for a controller that features an 'extension' on either side of the remote's 'main body,' with a touchscreen located in the middle.

There's a possibility that the controller might look similar to the Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con controllers connected on either end, though it's possible that the extensions shown in the patents are the two handles found on previous PlayStation controllers.

This isn't the first time Sony has taken cues from Nintendo. The PlayStation Classic was also made as a response to Nintendo's NES Classic and SNES Classic. The original PlayStation was also meant to be a part of the Super Nintendo before Sony turned it into a standalone product

Sony has previously worked with touchscreens before. The company's PlayStation Vita handheld system features a touchscreen on the front as well as a touchpad on the back. If the next PlayStation controller includes a screen, Sony can be expected to make the battery more reliable.

What's certain is that the company is working on a next-gen hardware. Also, it has been five years since the last PlayStation came out, so it's probably time that we get to see the next iteration.

It is also one of the most anticipated devices from the company. There were reports that the device is in the works under the codename "Erebus." The codename was discovered by users on the gaming forum ResetEra in the latest release of Unreal Engine 4. It will be interesting to see what Sony finally brings to the table.